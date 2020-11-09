Remembering Shankar Nag on his birth anniversary: 5 movies that prove he was talent personified

There's no denying the fact that Shankar Nag was one of the most decorated and accomplished names in the Kannada film industry. An artiste par excellence, he enjoyed the love and support of fans due to his stylish looks, impressive screen presence and unique dialogue delivery. On Monday, as fans remember Shankar Nag on his birth anniversary, here is a look at five unforgettable movies that make him a legend.

Ondanondu Kaladalli (1978)

The Girish Karnad-directed epic movie featured Shankar Nag in the role of a mercenary and hit the right notes with its effective presentation. It was heavily influenced by Akira Kurosawa's Samurai movies, making it a trendsetter for Kannada cinema. The movie bagged the National Film Award for 'Best Feature Film in Kannada'.

Minchina Ota (1980)

Directed by Shankar Nag and starring the ace performer, Minchina Ota revolved around the journey of two petty thieves as they try to get a break in life. The heist-drama is widely regarded as one of the finest Kannada movies of the 1980s. A critical success, it was remade in Hindi as Lalach with Vinod Khanna in the lead.

Geetha (1981)

Shankar Nag played the role of a charming singer in the romantic-drama Geetha, hitting the right notes with his sincere performance. The film, which featured quite a few touching scenes, enjoys a cult following. It starred Akshatha Rao in the titular role, proving to be an important release for her.

Nodi Swamy Navirodu Hige (1983)

A cult film in its own right, Nodi Swamy Navirodu Hige was considered to be ahead of the times as it depicted the influence of Western culture in Bengaluru. It had a strong cast that included Ramesh Bhat, Lakshmi and Arundhati Nag. The Bhagyada Lakshmi number was a major highlight of the movie.

Accident (1984)

Featuring Shankar Nag and his brother Anant Nag in the lead roles, Accident is regarded as one of the first films to highlight the futility of challenging a corrupt system. It received rave reviews for highlighting the nexus between the media and the political system. The cast included Ashok Mandanna, 'Makeup' Naani and Ramesh Bhat.