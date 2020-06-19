Repercussions of Sushant's plight in Malayalam film ind

The row over Sushant Singh Rajput's posts that he had no godfather has its repercussions in the Malayalam film industry also as a young actor alleged that a lobby was trying to nip in the bud growing talents and that those who have godfathers would be quite safe in the industry.

Actor Neeraj Madhav, who made the social media post in the backdrop of Kangana Ranaut's statement on Sushant's struggle in the film industry, also laments that he missed a chance to act in 'Chhichhore' alongside Sushant owing to a date clash.

"If I could have acted in that film, I would have been able to know Susanth more closely and relate myself with him as I too have no godfather," Neeraj said.

Neeraj's statement that a prominent production controller told him during his initial days that there were certain unwritten laws in the film industry has triggered a row with the Film Employees Federation of Kerala demanding that the actor clarifies on such lobbies. The federation general secretary B Unnikrishnan gave a letter to the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists in this regard.

Neeraj's statement that during his initial days of career he did not even get half the remuneration that hairdressers of women actors got has also been flayed as an anti-women statement.

The dancer-turned-actor, who so far did prominent roles in around 20 films and lead roles in a few, said that it was not artistic calibre but qualities like loyalty, adjustments, and not being demanding that decided the future of upcoming actors. In a fair race, everyone starts at the same place.

He said that due to his immaturity when he was younger, he was stubborn and made mistakes. Hence he was not in the good books of many filmmakers.