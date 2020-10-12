Replying to trolls a waste of time, says ‘376 D’ actor Vivek Kumar

Actor Vivek Kumar, best known for playing a supporting role in Sanjay Dutt’s Bhoomi, says that that he does not like engaging with or responding to trolls as it is a ‘waste of time’. He adds that it is better to engage with genuine followers as it helps one stay positive. In an email interview with DH, also opens up about his latest release 376 D and says that he enjoyed playing a layered character in the movie.

(Edited excerpts)

What encouraged you to take up 376 D?

The director considered me for the role after I cleared 2 rounds of auditions. I was really happy and nervous at the same time. I was blown away when I read the script for the first time. The subject highlighted here has never been addressed this way before. My character has many layers and working on 376 D was a satisfying experience.

How is Deeksha Joshi as a co-star?

Working with her was a wonderful and special experience. Our characters needed a certain type of comfort and compatibility. We worked towards building the same. Deeksha and I also learned a lot from each other as I come from theatre background and she is predominantly a camera artiste.

How different an experience is acting in films when compared to doing a TV show?

I think the major difference is the priority given to certain aspects. The volume of work done is the main priority in TV. On the other hand, in films, the main focus is on the detailing required for each and every frame.

How did you get interested in acting?

I consider myself to be a freedom seeker and feel uneasy when I do not have the freedom to express myself. After performing on stage, I realised that it gave me the freedom I was looking for. I realised that being on the screen or in theatre was like a therapy for me. I think the process of acting helps you to connect with your spiritual self and this makes the art form becomes very unique.

Any memories of working with Sanjay Dutt in Bhoomi?

It was a learning experience to see him performing his part as he is a star you have seen right from childhood. I think he has a strong personality and aura on the set. He gives his 100 per cent (to a shot) and this shows how passionate he is as an actor.

How do you deal with trolls?

People who feel only their opinion is correct are the ones who troll others. I feel replying to trolls is a waste of time. So I rather focus on genuine followers.

Your support system?

I feel fortunate to have many well-wishers in my life and I'm really grateful to the universe for the same. My family and in-laws are big supporters and have faith in what I do. I would also like to mention my life partner Titas Dutta. She is also an actor and has been a strong pillar of support in my life.