<p>Reports suggesting that <em>Saiyaara</em> star Aneet Padda is set to portray the "Queen of Indian Cinema" in an upcoming biopic sent <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/social-media">social media</a> into a frenzy. </p><p>Just when the excitement begins to soar, these claims have since been debunked as untrue. It all started after a report by <em>Filmfare</em> via an unnamed source claimed that Aneet Padda was officially locked in for the biopic.</p><p>The report added that the biopic will go on floors soon and that the production team was just waiting for the right moment to unveil the full lineup of actors and technicians. </p><p>Although the report quickly became a major talking point for the fans and industry insiders, DH has since gathered information suggesting that these claims are actually fabricated and inaccurate.</p><p>Officially debunking the casting news, a spokesperson for YRF Talent informed Deccan Herald that any reports connecting Aneet Padda to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/madhubala">Madhubala</a> biopic are entirely false. </p><p>"There is absolutely no truth to the reports currently circulating about Aneet Padda being cast in a Madhubala biopic. The claims are completely untrue."</p><p>Meanwhile, Aneet Padda is officially starting to work on the Maddock Horror Universe project <em>Shakti Shalini</em> this month instead. This recent buzz follows a similar pattern to the previous speculation surrounding Kiara Advani, who was also alleged to be in discussions for the lead.</p><p>Social media has been flooded with various names for some time, yet the production remains shrouded in mystery. </p><p>What is confirmed, however, is that <em>Darlings</em> director Jasmeet K Reen is at the helm. As of now, an official casting reveal and a definitive filming schedule are still pending.</p>