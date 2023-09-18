'Revamped': Demi Lovato's new album features rock versions of her hit songs

The performance was met with widespread critical acclaim with TIME Magazine praising it the night’s best rock performance, “her powerhouse vocals brought down the house down as she infused new energy into her well-known tracks.”

The 10-track album includes the previously released reimagined hits Sorry Not Sorry (Rock Version) ft. Slash,’ Heart Attack (Rock Version), Cool for the Summer (Rock Version),’and Confident (Rock Version),’ as well as new fan favorites including Give Your Heart a Break (Rock Version) ft. Bert McCracken,’ Neon Lights (Rock Version) ft. The Maine,’ La La Land (Rock Version) ft. Nita Strauss,’ and more.