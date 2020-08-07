Rhea Chakraborty appears before ED in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case

Amid mounting pressure, actor and model Rhea Chakraborty appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday in the wake of her pending petition in the Supreme Court.

Rhea (28) has been accused by Sushant Singh Rajput’s family of abetting the actor’s suicide and swindling off his money.

The ED has registered an enforcement case information report (ECIR) based on the first information report (FIR) lodged in the Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna.

The CBI has now taken over the case after the Bihar government wrote to the Centre.

The ED had summoned Rhea to appear before it on Friday, however, her lawyer Satish Maneshinde in a brief message in the morning saying: “Rhea has requested that the recording of her statement be postponed till Supreme Court hearing.”

The ED, however, decided to register a case of non-compliance with summons, after which Rhea drove to Mumbai’s ED office and presented herself and joined investigations.

She was seen entering the ED office around 11:45 am.

After the FIR of the Patna police, Rhea had moved the Supreme Court seeking that the case be investigated by the Mumbai police.

The Supreme Court is expected to hear her plea next week.

The Mumbai police had registered an accidental death report (ADR) after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14. However, it has refused to hand over the case to the CBI.

It may be recalled, the ED has recorded the statement of Sushant Singh Rajput’s chartered accountant Sandeep Sridhar and his house manager Samuel Miranda.

The two companies of Sushant Singh Rajput, Rhealityx Private Limited and Innsaei Ventures Private Limited, are to be examined by the agency. In Vividrage Rhealityx Private Ltd, Rhea and her brother, Showik Chakraborty, are partners.

The Bihar police had last week visited the Kotak Mahindra Bank and HDFC Bank to seek details of the accounts of Sushant Singh Rajput.