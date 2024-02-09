Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal expecting their first child

Their fans took to the comment section to congratulate them on the parenthood.

Actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are popular Bollywood couples and pictures from their wedding festivities created a stir on the internet.

In October 2023, the couple announced that they are coming up with a wedding documentary, titled 'RiAlity', wich provides a close look into the couple's lives. Showing the difficulties they encountered, the dreams they pursued and the aspirations that led to their lavish celebrations.

Richa and Ali fell in love on the sets of 'Fukrey' and their love blossomed. The lovebirds got married under the Special Marriage Act in 2020 during the pandemic and in 2022, they celebrated their reunion with friends and family with a lavish 'sangeet', 'mehendi' and reception in Delhi, Lucknow and Mumbai.