Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal's debut 'Girls Will Be Girls' to be screened at Sundance Film Festival

According to the makers, Girls Will Be Girls is set in a boarding school in a small Himalayan hill town in northern India.

"It follows the journey of Mira, a 16-year-old girl whose rebellious awakening is intertwined with her mother's unfulfilled coming-of-age experiences," read the plotline of the film.

Talati said she is delighted that her first feature has been selected at Sundance, the Mecca of cinema.

"It is heartening to see a film shot and conceptualised in India make it to this mammoth international festival. At the heart of this coming of age drama is a love story between a mother and a daughter, and even though it is very rooted in Indian ethos, I am glad it resonates with people across many continents," the filmmaker said in a statement.

Chadha said she and Fazal embarked on the production of this film with a vision to tell unique stories. The couple launched their banner Pushing Buttons Studios 2021.

Chadha said, "Girls Will Be Girls making it to Sundance validates our commitment to compelling storytelling. We couldn't be more thrilled."

"This journey has been about pushing boundaries and redefining narratives, and we are hopeful audiences worldwide will relate with the film. I am also elated the world will see Shuchi's fresh voice and cinematic perspective and some excellent performances from our debutant actors," she added.

The cast of the movie includes multi-award winning Malayalam film actor Kani Kusruti, Jitin Gulati alongside newcomers Preeti Panigrahi and Kesav Binoy Kiron in lead roles.

Fazal, star of international films such as Victoria & Abdul and Kandahar, said being a part of Sundance with their first production is a dream realised.