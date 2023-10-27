Richa Chadha to receive prestigious 'Chevalier Des Arts et des Lettres'

Actress Richa Chadha will be honored by the French government and the Counsel General of France to India in a gala event scheduled to take place in Mumbai on the 28th of October in Mumbai.

At this glittery event, Richa will be conferred with the prestigious 'Chevalier Des Arts et des Lettres,' one of the highest orders given by the French government to artists in the realms of cinema, arts, and fashion worldwide.