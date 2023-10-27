Richa Chadha to receive prestigious 'Chevalier Des Arts et des Lettres'

Actress Richa Chadha will be honored by the French government and the Counsel General of France to India in a gala event scheduled to take place in Mumbai on the 28th of October in Mumbai.
At this glittery event, Richa will be conferred with the prestigious 'Chevalier Des Arts et des Lettres,' one of the highest orders given by the French government to artists in the realms of cinema, arts, and fashion worldwide.
This honor places her in the esteemed company of superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Oscar winner Guneet Monga recognizing her outstanding contribution to the cinematic landscape.
Hailing from a non-filmy background, Richa Chadha has carved her unique niche in showbiz, consistently defying norms and expectations. She has graced iconic films, collaborating with celebrated filmmakers such as Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Neeraj Ghaywan, Mira Nair, Dibakar Bannerjee and Anurag Kashyap in her decade-long career.
Richa's filmography boasts internationally acclaimed films, including the Indo-French production Masaan, which clinched two awards at the Cannes Film Festival. Notably, she recently achieved the remarkable feat of delivering a 100-crore film, with Fukrey 3, a milestone often associated with male actors in the predominantly male-dominated industry. She was also on the jury of the Marrakech Film Festival, which was presided upon by the legendary Francis Ford Coppola.
As a producer, her first film Girls Will Be Girls is an Indo-French Co-production under the official co-production treaty between the two countries.
Richa Chadha's influence extends beyond the silver screen; she has emerged as a powerful voice advocating for women's rights and upliftment. Her activism goes hand in hand with her actions, as she established her unique lab for Cinema, The Undercurrent Lab, supported by Berlinale and ARRI.
Richa has always been ahead of the curve, pioneering her path by transitioning to OTT platforms. She played a pivotal role in India's first-ever Amazon original web series, Inside Edge, which was nominated for the prestigious International Emmy Awards, showcasing her versatility and adaptability as an artist.
The ceremony, scheduled during the upcoming MAMI film festival, promises to be a celebration of Richa Chadha's remarkable journey, highlighting her significant impact on the global stage.