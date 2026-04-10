<p>Laughter and drama collide in the upcoming movie <em>Daadi Ki Shaadi</em>. The ultimate wholesome entertainer is a full-on dose of cinematic fun that proves you’re never too old for a little wedding-day madness.</p><p>Starring Kapil Sharma and Neetu Kapoor, this project introduces Riddhima Kapoor Sahni in her first-ever full-fledged role. Alongside Sadia Khateeb, a talented ensemble brings the film’s lively world to life.</p><p>The makers today unveiled a feel-good poster, announcing the quirky title and release date, giving audiences a glimpse into this joyous, surprising and irresistibly emotional family entertainer that is set to bring generations together in the most delightful way.</p><p>Taking to social media the producers dropped a first poster and captioned it: "Daadi is breaking the internet — and the rules! 💍<br>Is the family with her or against her?<br><br>Find out in Daadi Ki Shaadi, releasing on 8th May.<br>Gen D to Gen Z — all are invited."</p>.<p><em>Daadi Ki Shaadi</em> brings together a refreshing mix of legacy, comedy and family emotions, making it a complete entertainer for audiences across generations. At its heart, <em>Daadi Ki Shaadi</em> is a celebration of family, the quirks, the chaos, the secrets, and the unconditional love.</p><p>Produced by Rtake Studios, BeingU Studios and Shimla Talkies Production, the film is written and directed by Ashish R. Mohan. <em>Daadi Ki Shaadi</em> stars Kapil Sharma, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni in key roles and is all set to release on 8th May 2026.</p>