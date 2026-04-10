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Riddhima Kapoor Sahni to maker her Bollywood debut with 'Daadi Ki Shaadi'

Shaadi ho toh aisi — Unlimited Drama, Unlimited Laughter. 'Daadi Ki Shaadi', starring Neetu Kapoor, Kapil Sharma and others, arrives in theatres on 8th May 2026.
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 14:27 IST
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Published 10 April 2026, 14:27 IST
Entertainment NewsKapil SharmaTrendingNeetu KapoorFilmyzilla

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