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RIP Asha Bhosle: Kannada songs sung by the iconic singer

The Queen of Melody has not only given some Bollywood superhits but had also made her presence felt across industries and languages. She has also sung three Kannada songs.
Last Updated : 12 April 2026, 11:46 IST
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Published 12 April 2026, 11:46 IST
Entertainment Newskannada filmkannada songAsha BhosleTelugu songsTrending Now

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