<p>The sun has set on the legendary singer Asha Bhosle's voice as the veteran playback singer has died on Sunday, April 12, due to multi-organ failure.</p><p>The Melody Queen, who is behind Bollywood's biggest hits of all-time like <em>Chura Liya Hai Tumne</em> and <em>Piya Tu Ab To Aaja, </em>has lent her voice to several big artists.</p><p>The iconic singer has sung over 12,000 songs in 20 languages, both foreign and Indian, including Telugu, Russian, Malay and Nepali.</p><p>The veteran singer has also sung 3 Kannada songs which include <em>Yako Eno </em>from 1967's hit<em> Kranthiveera Sangolli Rayanna,</em> <em>Savalu Haaki Solisi Ellara </em>from 1973 blockbuster hit <em>Doorada Betta </em>and<em> Heladhe Kaarana </em>from<em> </em>2010's<em> Mathe Mungaru </em>starring Srinagar Kitty and Rachana Malhotra.</p>.Asha Bhosle: A vocal shapeshifter who not just survived evolving trends but often dictated them.<p>Her voice, musical expertise and contribution was deeply respected in the Sandalwood industry.</p><p>Not only this, Asha Bhosle has also sung Telugu songs including <em>Idhi Mounageetham</em> from<strong> </strong><em>Pallu Neelu,</em> <em>Naalo Oohualaku</em> from <em>Chandamama, O Prema </em>from <em>Aswamedham </em>and others.</p><p><em>Idhi Mounageetham</em> was her first superhit Telugu song.</p><p>Apart from this, the late singer has also given some famous Bengali hits like <em>Mohuay Jomechhe Aaj Mou Go</em> and <em>Mone Pore Ruby Roy.</em></p>