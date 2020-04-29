RIP Irrfan Khan: 5 memorable movies that prove he was a class apart

Irrfan Khan, who passed away on Wednesday, was arguably one of the finest and most respected names in Hindi cinema. A versatile performer, he enjoyed a dedicated fan following due to his impressive body of work and humble nature. He was also considered to be an inspiration for fans as he was a self-made star who paid his dues before making it big in the industry. Here is a look at five unforgettable movies that made him a force to be reckoned with

Maqbool

Directed by ace filmmaker Vishal Bharadwaj, Maqbool was an adaptation of the Shakespeare’s Macbeth and featured Irrfan in the titular role. As expected, he did full justice to the challenging part and added a new dimension to the classic story. The cast included Pankaj Kapur, Tabu and Piyush Mishra.

Paan Singh Tomar

Considered to be the movie that proved that Irrfan can be a box office draw, Paan Singh Tomar emerged as a smash hit at the box office and received rave reviews from the target audience. The film, helmed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, revolved around how the life of an athlete takes an unexpected turn under shocking circumstances. The film helped Irrfan bag the National award for ‘Best Actor’.

The Lunchbox

Regarded as one of the finest and most underrated movies of 2013, The Lunchbox featured a beautifully restrained performance from Irrfan that clicked with the classes and masses alike. A hit, it revolved around the tender friendship and subdued romance between a married woman and a widower. The Lunchbox also starred Nimrat Kaur and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Piku

A touching drama, Piku marked Irrfan’s first collaboration with Amitabh Bachchan and top actress Deepika Padukone, propelling him to the big league. Playing the role of a taxi business owner, the powerful performer held his own against the iconic Big B and impressed fans with his perfect timing. The Shoojit Sircar-helmed movie emerged as a hit and clicked with the junta.

Hindi Medium

Another underrated gem from Irrfan, Hindi Medium was heartwarming and funny in equal proportions and this proved to be its USP. The sleeper hit, it helped the hero continue his good run at the box office.

