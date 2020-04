RIP Rishi Kapoor: 7 times the actor floored fans with his iconic dialogues

Actor Rishi Kapoor, who enthralled generations with his stellar performances, passed away on Thursday much to the shock of his near and dear ones. Considered to be one of the finest romantic heroes of his generation, he added a new dimension to most movies with his flawless dialogue delivery and charming screen presence. While ‘Chintuji’ did not have the desi swag of a Shatrughan Sinha or the raw anger of an Amitabh Bachchan, he made an Impact nonetheless with his passionate and expressive voice. Here are some of the most iconic lines mouthed by the outspoken Kapoor on the big screen.