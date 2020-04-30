RIP Rishi Kapoor: 'Henna' will be remembered forever

Henna was one of the films that were close to Rishi Kapoor's heart. The 1991 romance drama, was started by Raj Kapoor but after his death, Ranbir Kapoor continued.

The film was also India's submission in Best Foreign Language film in Oscars.

Written by Khwaja Ahmed Abbas, the film features Pakistani actress Zeba Bakhtiar and Ashwini Bhave. Ravindra Jain and Lata Mangeshkar created music that is evergreen even today.

Key people behind Chandni no more

Romantic musical drama Chandni was a film that cuts across generations. However, filmmaker Yash Chopra and the key star cast of Vinod Khanna, Sridevi and Rishi Kapoor are no more.

Damini gave message way ahead of times

Crime drama Damini was way ahead of times. The film starring Meenakshi Sheshadri, Rishi Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Amrish Puri is still considered to be the best women-centric film of Bollywood.