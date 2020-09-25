RIP S P Balasubrahmanyam | With demise of SPB, our cultural world is lot poorer, says PM Modi

Legendary playback singer S P Balasubrahmanyam, whose magical and deep rich voice gave life to thousands of songs that mesmerised millions of music lovers transcending borders and languages, passed away on Friday after losing a 52-day long battle against the novel coronavirus.
S P Balasubrahmanyam: The legend whose magical voice will linger on
SPB & Ilaiyaraaja: A spat over royalty and rapprochement on stage
People who knew S P Balasubrahmanyam closely vouch for his people skills. He remained free from controversy till 2017, when his close friend Ilaiyaraaja slapped a copyright infringement case against him.
Here are S P Balasubrahmanyam's top hits through the ages
S P Balasubrahmanyam, a stalwart in the Indian film industry, has had countless hits over the course of his life. From 1990’sMannil Indha Kaadhalto recentDarbar’sChumma Kizhi,Balasubrahmanyan's had an illustrious career that spanned over five decades.
Anupam Kher condoles the death of SPB
Devastated, says A R Rahman
Just a few months back I’d interacted with him during a virtual concert in this lockdown..he seemed hale, hearty & his usual legendary self, says Akshay Kumar
I have been very fortunate to have had his blessings, having sung along with him on so many songs, says Shreya Ghoshal
You will forever live on in your undisputed legacy of music, says Salman Khan
Shattered to hear about the demise of SPB, says Anil Kumble
With the demise of SPB, our cultural world is a lot poorer, says PM Modi
I am saddened by the death of S P Balasubrahmanyam, tweets Lata Mangeshkar in Marathi
President Ram Nath Kovind condoles the death of Singer S P Balasubrahmanyam
His voice will live on, says Rahul Gandhi
His mellifluous voice, passionate love for languages and literature and genial humour have left an indelible impact on millions of admirers, including me, tweets Vice President Venkaiah Naidu
Deeply saddened by the passing away of legendary musician and playback singer Padma Bhushan, S P Balasubrahmanyam ji, says Union Home Minister Amit Shah
Former Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu condoles death of S P Balasubrahmanyam
Shocked to learn about the passing away of one of the most versatile singers, a legend, India's pride, says MP CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan
Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar condoles the death of singer SP Balasubrahmanyam
RIP S P Balasubrahmanyam: An inseparable part of the film industry
Born in Nellore to a Harikatha artiste, ‘Balu’ developed an interest in music at a fairly young age and tried mastering the art. He eventually began his singing career with the SP Kodandapani-composed Emiyee Vinta Moham song from the critically-acclaimed Telugu movie Sri Sri Sri Maryada Ramanna (1967).
Legendary playback singer S P Balasubrahmanyam passes away
He breathed his last at 1.04 pm after suffering a cardio-respiratory arrest in the morning, MGM Healthcare announced in a statement.
Sripathi Panditaradhyula Balasubrahmanyam (74), who is survived by his wife Savitri, son S P B Charan, and daughter Pallavi, got himself admitted to MGM Healthcare here on August 5 after he tested positive forCovid-19.
