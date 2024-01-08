Rishab Shetty re-defines the style statement with the new massy look

The multi-talented Rishab Shetty is a cinematic genius and master storyteller of Indian cinema whose talent knows no boundaries. He has mapped the Indian entertainment industry to a whole new level in 2022 with his sole holding, Kantara which garnered widespread acclaim on a domestic and international level.

The movie also became a global phenomenon which set the cash ringing at the box-office raking up crores of collection. Rishab, who served as director and writer, proved his brilliance and distinctive storytelling, and now he has begun working on the much-awaited prequel Kantara: Chapter 1.

Amidst the preparations and shooting schedule of the prequel, Rishab Shetty surprised the fans and the audiences with his new look. The actor is seen in a rustic look, with tied hair and the long moustache and beard.