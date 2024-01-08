Rishab Shetty re-defines the style statement with the new massy look

The multi-talented Rishab Shetty is a cinematic genius and master storyteller of Indian cinema whose talent knows no boundaries. He has mapped the Indian entertainment industry to a whole new level in 2022 with his sole holding, Kantara which garnered widespread acclaim on a domestic and international level.
The movie also became a global phenomenon which set the cash ringing at the box-office raking up crores of collection. Rishab, who served as director and writer, proved his brilliance and distinctive storytelling, and now he has begun working on the much-awaited prequel Kantara: Chapter 1.
Amidst the preparations and shooting schedule of the prequel, Rishab Shetty surprised the fans and the audiences with his new look. The actor is seen in a rustic look, with tied hair and the long moustache and beard.
A similar kind of look was seen in the announcement video of Kantara Chapter 1 which took the masses with surprise. It is being assumed that Rishab Shetty's character in the prequel will get a complete makeover and will be seen in a different look from his predecessor.
Even almost one year after its release, Kantara continues to make a victory in every aspect. The film won numerous prestigious awards, including prestigious SIIMA Awards 2023, where the film took 10 awards in his name.
Meanwhile, Rishab Shetty is looking forward to taking the audiences back to its roots and culture with the prequel Kantara Chapter 1.