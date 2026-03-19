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Rishab Shetty unfollows Hombale Films on Instagram, fallout speculation swirls

Rishab's decision to partner with Mythri Movie Makers for 'Hanuman' instead is being cited as the primary reason for their fallout.
Last Updated : 19 March 2026, 12:33 IST
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Published 19 March 2026, 12:33 IST
Entertainment NewsRishab ShettyKannada Film IndustryHombale FilmsTrendingFilmyzilla

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