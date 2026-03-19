<p>Is there trouble in paradise for the <em>Kantara</em> team? Recent reports suggest that all is "not well" between Rishab Shetty and Hombale Films. The buzz has it that the actor has gone as far as unfollowing the production house and his own blockbuster’s social media handles, leading many to believe a major fallout has occurred.</p><p>The reported friction within the <em>Kantara</em> camp has sent shockwaves through the Kannada film industry and sparked widespread disappointment among the fans of Rishab Shetty and Hombale Films followers.</p>.Hombale Films' Vijay Kiragandur emerges front-runner to own stake in RCB: Reports.<p>Whether this alleged separation is due to 'creative differences' or 'financial disputes' is still a matter of debate but until official word breaks, fans are left playing a waiting game with nothing but rumours to go on. Meanwhile, one of the theories suggests that the rift was sparked by a clash over Rishab Shetty’s upcoming work schedule. </p><p>Reportedly, Hombale Films pushed for another project in the vein of Kantara, a third installment or a similar thriller, but Rishab allegedly turned down their offer. His decision to partner with Mythri Movie Makers for <em>Hanuman</em> instead is being cited as the primary reason for their fallout. Not everyone believes in the rift, with many believing that the unfollowing saga is nothing more than a social media glitch.</p>.'Jai Hanuman': Rishab Shetty's mythological epic officially launched with a puja ceremony in Hampi.<p>As Rishab continues to follow Hombale owner Vijay Kiragandur and their professional bond hasn't actually changed. Now all eyes are on the Kantara team as this story continues to develop and cause major stirrings in the industry.</p><p>Neither the star nor the production house has addressed the buzz, and the audience is in a state of suspense. Whether this is a genuine fallout or just a misunderstanding remains to be seen, and fans are desperate for an official word.</p>