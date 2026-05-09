Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Rishabh Sawhney learns Pashto to nail the dialect of Ahmad Shah Abdali in 'Nagabandham'

Rather than relying on a "costume-only" performance, Rishabh has dived into the intricacies of Pashto to make sure that his role is psychologically rooted.
Last Updated : 09 May 2026, 09:26 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 May 2026, 09:26 IST
Entertainment NewsBollywood newsTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us