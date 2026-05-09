<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rishabh-sawhney">Rishabh Sawhney</a>, who first grabbed attention in the blockbuster Fighter, is making headlines once again for his next venture, Nagabandham. Taking his craft to the next level, Rishabh will be seen playing a double role. He is dedicating himself fully to meeting the demands of the project.</p><p>In addition to his gruelling gym sessions, the actor is also focusing on language acquisition for his next role. DH has learnt that he is specifically learning Pashto to ensure his performance is as accurate as possible.</p>.<p>A source close to the actor has confirmed that Rishab is leaving no stone unturned to get into the skin of the historical figure. “Going beyond physical prep, Rishabh has immersed himself in Pashto lessons to portray Ahmad Shah Abdali with maximum authenticity. His meticulous attention to linguistic detail is expected to be a standout feature of his performance on the big screen.”</p><p>Rishabh is set to deliver a unique take on Ahmad Shah Abdali, a character previously brought to life by <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sanjay-dutt">Sanjay Dutt</a>. In a creative departure from tradition, the source further adds that Rishabh will be seen playing a double role. One depicts the historical invader's ruthlessness and the other a sleek, contemporary version of the character in a reincarnation arc.</p>.<p>Rather than relying on a "costume-only" performance, Rishabh has dived into the intricacies of Pashto to make sure that his role is psychologically rooted. This commitment to the language’s unique dialect for Nagabandham is touted to be intellectually and culturally accurate.</p><p>Meanwhile, audiences are keen to discover the connection between the "stylish" modern-day lead and the brutal history of Ahmad Shah Abdali. Rishabh’s commitment to the project suggests a high-calibre performance that is already positioning him as a major talking point for the upcoming season.</p>