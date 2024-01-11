Rishi Kapoor strict boyfriend, never allowed me to party: Neetu spills the tea on 'Koffee with Karan'

The latest episode of Koffee with Karan Season 8 saw veteran stars Neetu Kapoor and Zeenat Aman spill some juicy gossip. The yesteryear divas revisited their golden days in showbiz in their conversation with Karan Johar.

The duo appeared together after a long time on television screen in one of the biggest talk shows of the industry, and fans can’t stop gushing over their quirky moments.

In one of the segments, Neetu opened up about the early days of dating Rishi Kapoor and shared anecdotes. Neetu said that Rishi was a very ‘strict boyfriend’ and never allowed her to party. While working for Yash Chopra, the makers used to have late-night parties that she missed due to Rishi Kapoor’s restrictions.