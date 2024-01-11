Rishi Kapoor strict boyfriend, never allowed me to party: Neetu spills the tea on 'Koffee with Karan'

The latest episode of Koffee with Karan Season 8 saw veteran stars Neetu Kapoor and Zeenat Aman spill some juicy gossip. The yesteryear divas revisited their golden days in showbiz in their conversation with Karan Johar.
The duo appeared together after a long time on television screen in one of the biggest talk shows of the industry, and fans can’t stop gushing over their quirky moments.
In one of the segments, Neetu opened up about the early days of dating Rishi Kapoor and shared anecdotes. Neetu said that Rishi was a very ‘strict boyfriend’ and never allowed her to party. While working for Yash Chopra, the makers used to have late-night parties that she missed due to Rishi Kapoor’s restrictions.
We had a fabulous time, especially with Yash ji (Chopra). We would party in the night, play antakshari, play dumb charades. So, that was like one picnic. That was really-really fun. But I had this Rishi Kapoor as my boyfriend. So, I never partied-partied. Because he was always like, yeh nahi karna, woh nahi karna, ghar aajao. So, I’ve never seen that wild side of partying in those days.said Neetu Kapoor
Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh met for the first time on the sets of their first film, Zehreela Insaan (1974). Love blossomed soon and the duo sealed their relationship in 1980 after a brief period of courtship.
The couple soon became proud parents to two beautiful children, Riddhima (1980) and Ranbir (1982).