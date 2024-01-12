JOIN US
Homeentertainment

Riteish Deshmukh to play antagonist in Ajay Devgn's 'Raid 2'

Last Updated 12 January 2024, 07:07 IST

Mumbai: Actor Riteish Deshmukh has joined the cast of Ajay Devgn's Raid 2, the makers announced on Friday.

The upcoming movie is the sequel of the 2018 film Raid that saw Devgn play the role of IRS officer Amay Patnaik.

Deshmukh, known for movies such as Housefull series, Dhamaal and Ek Villain, will play the role of the antagonist in the movie.

"Get ready for a face-off! Riteish Deshmukh takes on the role of the antagonist in 'Raid 2'," T-Series posted on Instagram.

Raj Kumar Gupta, who helmed the first Raid film, is returning to the director's chair for the follow-up, which will also feature actor Vaani Kapoor.

Raid 2 is backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak under their banners T-Series and Panorama Studios, respectively.

The production of the movie is under way and it will be released in theatres on November 15, 2024.

(Published 12 January 2024, 07:07 IST)
