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Riteish, Genelia Deshmukh's 10-year-old son makes acting debut with 'Raja Shivaji'

Directed by Riteish Deshmukh, 'Raja Shivaji' is set to release in theatres on May 1.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 07:09 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 07:09 IST
Entertainment NewsRiteish DeshmukhGenelia D'SouzaBollywood filmdebutActingTrending NowFilmyzilla

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