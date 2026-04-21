<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/riteish-deshmukh">Riteish Deshmukh</a> is gearing up for his grand historical saga <em>Raja Shivaji </em>and<em> </em>the film is already gaining momentum for its captivating storyline and an attractive cast.</p><p>The film that boasts an extensive star cast also has an interesting member in it.</p><p>Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh's 10-year-old son, Rahyl, is all set to make his acting debut with <em>Raja Shivaji</em>.</p><p>Rahyl, who is mostly seen greeting the media with folded hands, along with his elder brother Riaan, at events, is making his little presence felt with a big impact.</p>.Salman Khan to play major role in 'Raja Shivaji', reveals Riteish Deshmukh .<p>It was during the grand trailer launch in Mumbai, on Monday, when the revelation was made.</p><p>The trailer opens with a young Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj speaking about swarajya giving a glimpse into the iconic life of the warrior king. The young boy portraying him is none other than Rahyl Deshmukh.</p><p>While Riteish helms the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Genelia plays his wife, Saibai. </p><p>The story revolves around Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's quest to establish swarajya by defeating Mughals. The plot swiftly depicts the warrior king's efforts that went into establishing the Maratha empire.</p><p>The film also features Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Jitendra Joshi and Amole Gupte in pivotal roles.</p><p>The film is set to release in theatres on May 1, 2026, in Marathi, Telugu and Hindi.</p>