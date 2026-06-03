Ritwik Ghatak's restored classics to reach global audience through London retrospective

<p>Mumbai: In a major boost to India's film heritage preservation efforts, the National Film Development Corporation-National Film Archive of India (NFDC-NFAI) has restored all eight feature films of legendary filmmaker Ritwik Ghatak in 4K resolution and partnered with the British Film Institute (BFI) to showcase them at a retrospective in London.</p><p>The retrospective, being organised at BFI Southbank as part of Ghatak's birth centenary celebrations, will introduce international audiences to one of India's most influential filmmakers through restored versions of classics such as <em>Nagarik, Ajantrik, Meghe Dhaka Tara, Komal Gandhar, Subarnarekha, Titas Ekti Nadir Naam</em> and <em>Jukti Takko Aar Gappo</em>.</p><p>The restoration project was undertaken under the National Film Heritage Mission (NFHM), the Centre's flagship initiative for preserving India's cinematic legacy. The films were restored using original archival materials preserved by NFDC-NFAI and the West Bengal State Film Archive, with acclaimed cinematographer Avik Mukhopadhyay supervising the colour grading process.</p><p>NFDC Managing Director Prakash Magdum said the collaboration with BFI offers a global platform to showcase both Ghatak's cinematic brilliance and India's growing expertise in film restoration.</p><p>Beyond the feature films, the London programme will also screen a selection of Ghatak's documentaries, short films and rare works, providing a comprehensive view of his contribution to world cinema.</p><p>The initiative reflects a broader effort by India to preserve and promote its audiovisual heritage internationally. Film historians regard Ghatak as one of the most original voices in post-Independence Indian cinema, whose works explored themes of Partition, displacement, identity and social change.</p><p>The London showcase is expected to strengthen global appreciation of Indian film heritage while demonstrating the progress made under India's film restoration and archival programmes.</p>