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Ritwik Ghatak's restored classics to reach global audience through London retrospective

Beyond the feature films, the London programme will also screen a selection of Ghatak's documentaries, short films and rare works, providing a comprehensive view of his contribution to world cinema.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 14:25 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 14:25 IST
India NewsEntertainment NewsRitwik Ghatak

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