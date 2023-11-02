Rock band Deep Purple adds Gurugram stop to upcoming India gig

"The resurgence of rock band Deep Purple’s comeback to India as headliners at Bandland, the newest music festival IP by BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment division of BookMyShow, has ignited an unprecedented wave of consumer interest and passionate conversations by fans across India....In light of this overwhelming response and fervent enthusiasm from fans, BookMyShow Live is bringing the legendary rock band to Gurugram on December 15th as a curtain raiser to the electrifying music festival at 'Bandland Arena: Deep Purple – Live in Concert', ahead of their scheduled performance at Bandland in Bengaluru," BookMyShow said in a statement.