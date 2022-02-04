'Rocket Boys' series review: Commendable execution, sincere performances make Jim Sharb-starrer a watchable affair

Director: Abhay Pannu

Cast: Jim Sharb, Ishwak Singh, Regina Cassandra and Rajit Kapur

Rating: 3/5

Platform: Sonyliv

There's no denying the fact that the OTT revolution has resulted in more opportunities for artists, creating a situation where the audience is essentially spoilt for choice. Quite a few of these shows, however, don't really cater to a family audience as violence and strong language are integral parts of their narrative. Mirzapur, a show about the clash between a UP-based gangster and his unexpected foes, is a case in point. Director Abhay Pannu's latest release Rocket Boys is an exception on this front as it caters to an urban audience. and features an engaging 'Suitable for Work' narrative that explores an important chapter from India's past. This alone makes it a watchable series.

Effective execution

Rocket Boys deals with the bond between Homi J Bhabha, played by Jim Sharb, and his protege-turned-friend Vikram Sarabhai, played by Ishwak Singh. As the story progresses, one comes to know how the legendary scientists played a crucial role in establishing the country as a nuclear power. A show like Rocket Boys could so easily have been weighed down by scientific jargon and technicalities. This, however, doesn't really happen due to the meticulous execution. The screenplay does a fair job of establishing the protagonists as foils, making it easier for viewers to appreciate the differences in their views on an important matter. This is something that becomes clear in the opening sequence itself as a confrontation between the two characters highlights that they are not on the same on political issues despite their shared passion for science.

Touch of romance

Romance has always been an integral part of storytelling in the Indian context. Even a show like The Family Man, which revolved around the life of a middle-aged intelligence officer, featured a few tender moments revolving around the strained yet tender bond between the protagonist and his wife. Rocket Boys is no exception as it features a strong romantic track involving Ishwak and Tamil actor Regina Cassandra, who plays Mrinalini Sarabhai. The scenes depicting their first meeting work pretty well mainly because of the crackling chemistry between the two. The evolution of their relationship feels organic, which makes it easier for one to invest in their journey. Similarly, the track involving Homi J Bhabha's personal life kind of brings out the character's softer side,

Ode to the father

It is no secret that the 'mother sentiment' is one of the pillars of commercial cinema. OTT, however, treads a different path on this front. Shows such as Paatal Lok and The Family Man revolved around fathers who move heaven and earth for their family;'s sake. Rocket Boys continues this trend as touching sequences, such as the one set outside a courtroom, highlight the reel Homi J Bhabha's bond with his father. Similarly, a tense scene in which the reel Vikram Sarabhai informs his family about his marriage sheds light on his equation with his father.

Commendable performances

Coming to the performances, Jim shines in the sequences that highlight his character's attempts at coping with setbacks. The actor, who played a vulnerable individual in Taish, internalises his character reasonably well. He is ably complemented by Ishwak who essays the part with utmost sincerity. He adds a sense of innocence to the character with his work, the way he had done in Paatal Lok. Rajit Kapur brings Jawaharlal Nehru to life without reducing the character to a caricature. He, however, enters the show a bit late. Dibyendu Bhattacharya, who rose to fame with his portrayal of the menacing Layak in Criminal Justice, sinks his teeth into a layered character. His tense reel interactions with Jim come across as biting and realistic.

A few shortcomings and final thoughts

That said, Rocket Boys is not flawless by any stretch of the imagination. Regina's performance does not feel as effortless as it could have. A key scene depicting the death of a key character comes across as way too dramatic. The makers could have opted for a minimalist background score to help it reach its potential. These are, however, not major drawbacks in the grand scheme of things.