Rockstar plans to announce much anticipated ‘Grand Theft Auto VI’

Rockstar has spent the last few years working to clean up its corporate culture and work-life balance after employees complained of burnout during the making of its last game, 2018’s Red Dead Redemption 2.

Last year, hackers released hours of early footage from Grand Theft Auto VI. Rockstar blamed a “network intrusion” and said it “will properly introduce you to this next game when it is ready.”

Two UK teens were convicted of the hack in a London criminal trial earlier this year.