'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' a celebration of Hindi cinema, says Karan Johar as film turns one

"Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani turns 1 today - and I am so heppy…so heppy! I am so humbled and grateful for the huge amount of love that has come my way this past year. The film was a celebration of Hindi cinema and I’m so honoured to have had such a celebrated cast and crew on the film!!!! "@ranveersingh and @aliaabhatt have my heart forever! Best Rocky and Rani ever!!! Both of them made my life and job so easy! They came…I saw and they conquered…love you both from last life…" he wrote.