'Ronny' movie review: Solid performances let down by illogical plot 

Director:Gurutej Shetty
Cast:Kiran Raj, Radhya R, Sameeksha, Ravi Shankar, Yash Shetty, Apurva
‘Ronny’ is a predictable gangster drama that follows a familiar narrative arc. With an ambitious young hero, a ruthless underworld don, two female leads, and a dash of comedy, the film’s climax is never in doubt. While it delivers on the genre’s conventions, ‘Ronny’ offers little in terms of originality or surprise.
Raghava (Kiran Raj) enrolls in an acting institute, driven by his ambition to become a star in the Kannada film industry. There, he meets his classmates Anjali and Ghouli, the son of a notorious underworld don named Kali. When Ghouli sets his sights on Anjali, Raghava unexpectedly kills him, sparking a vengeful pursuit by Kali.
In prison, Raghava takes out Ghouli’s associate after a failed attempt on his life and is renamed Ronny. Upon his release, he crosses paths with Supreetha, an art enthusiast.
The story unfolds as a gripping tale of fate, entwining the lives of Raghava, Kali, and Supreetha in a complex web of revenge and love.
The first half meanders, hindered by a forced song and slow pace. But the film picks up steam post-interval, delivering intense moments and unexpected twists. The climax is particularly evocative, making up for the earlier sluggishness.
The film stumbles with logical inconsistencies. Raghava’s arrest is questionable. Supreetha’s silence about her encounter with Ronny at Nandi Hills and her subsequent stay at his residence are unexplained. The police commissioner himself showing up to arrest Ronny defies logic.
Manikant Kadri’s music, Sachin Basrur’s background score, and Raghavendra Kolar’s cinematography and stunts deserve praise. Kiran Raj is convincing as Ronny, and the supporting cast members slip comfortably into their roles.
Despite some narrative missteps, the film’s technical merits and performances make it an average watch.
Watch only if you love gangster dramas.
Published 14 September 2024, 04:31 IST