Rory Kinnear to play Tom Bombadil in 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power'

This announcement comes after a period of intense online speculation. Tom Bombadil, the timeless, mysterious, and jovial character adored by Tolkien fans for decades, has played crucial roles in many key moments of the larger story. His absence from previous on-screen adaptations of Middle-earth has long been a subject of fervent discussion. The news was unveiled through newly released images from the series and an interview in Vanity Fair.

The series’ showrunners JD Payne and Patrick McKay are excited to bring this new element to the story, and are thrilled that the gifted Kinnear is bringing this iconic role to life.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada exclusively on Prime Video.