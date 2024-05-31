Rory Kinnear to play Tom Bombadil in 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power'

Prime Video announced that that Laurence Olivier Award-winning actor Rory Kinnear (James Bond films & The Imitation Game) has joined the Season 2 cast of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. He will play the fan-favorite J.R.R. Tolkien character Tom Bombadil. The second season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on August 29, 2024.
Tom Bombadil is a figure of unknown origin in Tolkien’s works who projects a timeless wisdom, often propelling characters in a direction to see things more clearly and helping them better understand the wide world around them. Essential to the spirit of discovery and of the search for meaning, Bombadil is famously clad in yellow boots, blue jacket, and a feathered hat, and prone to enigmatic expressions in singsong verse.
This announcement comes after a period of intense online speculation. Tom Bombadil, the timeless, mysterious, and jovial character adored by Tolkien fans for decades, has played crucial roles in many key moments of the larger story. His absence from previous on-screen adaptations of Middle-earth has long been a subject of fervent discussion. The news was unveiled through newly released images from the series and an interview in Vanity Fair.
The series’ showrunners JD Payne and Patrick McKay are excited to bring this new element to the story, and are thrilled that the gifted Kinnear is bringing this iconic role to life.
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada exclusively on Prime Video.
Published 31 May 2024, 13:17 IST