Roy Kapur Films announces Jaspal Rana Biopic with emotional tribute to the legendary shooter

<p>Jaspal Rana, one of the most decorated athletes, passed away on Friday, June 12, 2026. He fell ill after returning from the ISSF World Cup in Munich. His demise has sent shockwaves through the sporting community, prompting a series of condolences from political leaders, sportspeople and fans across the country.</p><p>In a moving announcement, Siddharth Roy Kapur’s production house Roy Kapur Films has revealed plans for a biopic on Jaspal Rana. The feature film aims to bring the legendary shooter's life story to the big screen.</p>.Jaspal Rana, shooting star who hit bull’s eye as coach, dies at 49.<p>Paying homage to his massive legacy, Roy Kapur Films took to Instagram to share their grief, calling Rana "a true champion, an extraordinary coach, and one of the architects of India's sporting excellence".</p><p>"His achievements on the shooting range brought glory to the nation, but perhaps his greatest legacy lies beyond the medals in the countless young athletes he inspired, mentored, and shaped through his unwavering dedication to the sport he loved," the production house said.</p><p>Beyond mourning his loss, the production banner also revealed that they had been working very closely with Rana to bring his life, a decades-long journey, to the big screen. The script was actively being developed with Rana’s direct input, capturing not just his triumphs but also his philosophy as a mentor.</p>.'Manu not in a position to speak': Ace shooter's mother after her coach Jaspal Rana's passing.<p>In their heartfelt note, the team at Roy Kapur Films recalled their interactions with the shooting maestro, "As we worked together with him on developing his incredible story for celluloid, we were deeply moved by his passion and singular commitment to helping his students realize their full potential and always being focused on the future of Indian sport."</p><p>The production house said the biopic will also delve into the lighter aspects of his personal life, highlighting his sharp sense of humour and infectious, lively spirit.</p>.Jaspal Rana, Indian shooter and Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker's coach, passes away at 49 .<p>"Yet beyond his achievements and dedication, what we will cherish most is his irreverence, his dry sense of humour, and his remarkable ability to keep everyone around him laughing. No matter the situation, he had us in splits with his stories, wit, and infectious spirit," the post read.</p><p>Rana’s life story offers rich, cinematic material for a sports biopic. Over a career spanning more than 30 years, he became an emblem of grit. He remains one of India’s most successful Commonwealth Games athletes, boasting an incredible haul of 15 medals (including 9 gold).</p>