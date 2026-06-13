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Roy Kapur Films announces Jaspal Rana Biopic with emotional tribute to the legendary shooter

Siddharth Roy Kapur’s production house Roy Kapur Films has revealed plans for a biopic on Jaspal Rana.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 05:57 IST
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Published 13 June 2026, 05:57 IST
Entertainment NewsBollywood newsTrendingJaspal RanaFilmyzilla

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