'RRR' box office preview: Will S S Rajamouli's latest movie prove to be new 'Baahubali' for Indian cinema?

Director S S Rajamouli's latest magnum opus Rise Roar Revolt (RRR) the screens on Friday, giving movie buffs a reason to rejoice. The biggie, which comes nearly five years after the blockbuster Baahubali 2, has created a sensational deal of buzz in the industry as it marks the first collaboration between mass heroes Jr NTR and Ram Charan. So, will Jakanna's magnum opus rewrite box office history and emerge as the 'pride of Indian cinema'? Here is our SWOT analysis.

Also read | Ahead of 'RRR', here is a look at S S Rajamouli's enviable legacy

Strengths

Rajamouli has 100 percent success as he has never delivered a flop in his illustrious career, which began when Student No 1 hit the screens in 2001. His brand value and the movie's stunning production values should help it put up 'Baahubalian' numbers on day 1. The fact that Tarak and Charan are established stars in their own right should help them remain the talk of the town in the first week even if the word of mouth isn't as impressive as expected. The film's story deals with friendship and the battle against oppression, which are universal themes.

Weaknesses

RRR features Charan and Jr NTR as Alluri Sitarama Raju and Bheem, respectively. While the freedom fighters are an inseparable part of Telugu culture, those outside Andhra Pradesh and Telangana may not be too familiar with their tales of valour. This could affect its prospects in key markets such as Tamil Nadu and Mumbai. M M Keeravani's songs have tremendous situation appeal but aren't perceived to be chartbusters, especially in the Hindi belt.

Opportunities

The film comes at a time when Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt, who play key roles in the biggie, are going through a terrific phase on the week front. The Student of the Year star recently scored a blockbuster with Gangubai Kathiawai, which featured her in the titular role. The Shivaay hero, on the other hand, garnered attention with his work in the web series Rudra, which marked his OTT debut. AD also received acclaim for his 'guest roles' in Sooryavanshi and Gangubai. Moreover, this will be Tarak and Charan's first release in nearly four years, which makes RRR a festival for their fans.

Threats

The Kashmir Files, which hit the screens on March 11, has emerged as a runaway blockbuster at the box office due to its hard-hitting theme. The Anupam Kher-starrer overpowered Prabhas' Radhe Shyam in the Hindi belt and affected the collection of Bachchhan Paandey, leaving Akshay Kumar fans in a state of shock. It might pose a threat to RRR in the Hindi market provided it witnesses good growth today. It will also face competition from Attack when it releases in theatres on April 1, as the John Abraham-starrer promises to be a treat for the mass audience.