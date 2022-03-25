'RRR' movie review: A big-screen spectacle

RRR

Telugu (Theatres)

Director: S S Rajamouli

Cast: NTR Jr, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn

Rating: 3.5/5

If there is a director who keeps the old-school masala film template alive, it is S S Rajamouli. He does it in his inimitable style in RRR. The movie is filled with whistle-worthy elevation scenes, jaw-dropping set pieces and emotional moments that hit the roof. Like in all Rajamouli films, bigness has no limit in RRR.

The promotional videos of the film gave us an impression that it would bank on the much-used patriotic theme. RRR is a patriotic film with a difference. It focuses on brotherhood and relationships too.

The film is set in the pre independence era and is about Ram Raju (Ram Charan) and Bheem (NTR Jr) who come from different worlds but eventually fight for the same cause.

Stories in Rajamouli's films aren't rocket science. Mostly written by his father Vijayendra Prasad, his films are mainly fantasy tales. But where Rajamouli stands out is in the manner he presents them on the big screen.

He has pushed his imagination as far as the VFX and action sequences are concerned. You are left with one spectacle after the other (warning: long ones) and it's a pure joy for those who found masala films to be jaded in these times.

At three hours, the film is definitely exhaustive. Alia Bhatt is underutilised. And the director becomes a bit too self indulgent as far as melodrama is concerned. That apart, this is a fine follow up from Rajamouli after his 'Baahubali' films.

Ram Charan and NTR Jr are a fire and ice combo in their performances, though the latter wins it by a decent margin.

MM Keeravani's music and background score adds to the grandness of the film. Rajamouli promised to bring the roar back with RRR and he has done it in a way only he can.

