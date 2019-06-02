R'sthan: Folk dancer Queen Harish dies in road accident

Rajasthan's renowned folk dancer Harish Kumar fondly addressed as "Queen Harish", famous for performing dressed up as a woman, died in a road accident along with three other artists in Jodhpur district early Sunday, said police.

The accident was reported near Kaparda village on a highway in Jodhpur when the victims were on their way towards Ajmer from Jaisalmer in an SUV at about 5.30 am. Their SUV rammed into a parked coal-loaded truck on the national highway near Bilada.

The SHO Bilara police station head Sitaram Khoja confirmed this. "Their vehicle rammed into a stationary truck which left Harish, Ravindra, Bhikhe Khan and Latif Khan dead," he said. Six others were injured in the accident and were taken to MDM Hospital, said police officials.

A case has been registered against the truck driver for parking the truck on road. "We are investigating and accused will be arrested soon", Sitaram said. According to the police, Harish along with his team of folk artists was travelling in connection with an event.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted a condolence message. "The death of four persons including the famous artist Queen Harish in a road accident in Jodhpur is very sad. Dedicated to the folk art and culture of Rajasthan, Harish gave a new identity to Jaisalmer with his different dance style. His death is a big loss to the field of folk art," Gehlot said.

A native of Jaisalmer, Harish Kumar was a renowned international performer who excelled in various folk dance forms like Ghoomar, Kalbelia, Chang, Bhawai and Chari.