<p>One of the most viewed videos on the internet has to be those paparazzi reels that go viral in the blink of an eye. Not because of the content, but mostly because of the way they have been shot. </p><p>More often than not such videos have cameras zooming-in on the actresses' body. And actresses are now calling this behaviour out.</p><p>Recently, <em>Kantara</em> actress Sapthami Gowda took to her Instagram stories and called out the paparazzi, urging them to focus on the artists' work rather than their bodies. </p><p>Now, Rukmini Vasanth has joined the bandwagon to raise her voice against this 'disrespectful behaviour'.</p><p>Rukmini shared the same Instagram story originally posted by Sapthami pointing out how videos and photographs of actresses have 'unnecessary zooms'.</p><p>The post reads, "As women in the film industry, we stand together in addressing a recurring issue.</p><p>Repeatedly, videos and photographs of female actors at public events are shot and circulated from inappropriate angles, with unnecessary zooms that focus on our bodies rather than our work.</p><p>This behaviour, carried out by a few individuals, is disrespectful and unacceptable. </p><p>We are here for our craft. We are here for our cinema.</p><p>We unequivocally condemn deliberate zoom-ins and inappropriate angles. They are clear violation of dignity and will not be normalized or tolerated. We expect those covering events to maintain professionalism, basic respect, and decency. </p><p>We stand united in setting this boundary. We stand in solidarity with every woman who has experienced this – and we will continue to support one another in demanding respect."<br></p><p>This is not the first time actors are speaking up about such unethical behaviour by the paps. Even Bollywood celebrities like Janhvi Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, Zareen Khan, Nora Fatehi, and Ayesha Khan have, time and again, raised their concern.</p><p>Back in 2024, Nora has expressed her frustration about paparazzi zooming-in their cameras on her body in an interview.</p><p>"The media zoom into body parts unnecessarily. What are they focusing on?," she asked.</p><p>"I guess they've never seen a b*tt like that before. It is what it is," she said.</p>