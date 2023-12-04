Ryan Reynolds' Instagram story photo with NFL star Travis Kelce is making the internet ROFL: Here's why

Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds's social media game is in equal parts hilarious and almost always on point, and the actor's most frequent victim happens to be his wife and actor Blake Lively who also matches up to him in wit and humour.
In a similar episode recently, Reynolds took to social media and shared a superimposed photo of himself and singer Taylor Swift's boyfriend and NFL star Travis Kelce after the singer and Lively attended the UK film premiere of Beyoncé's recent movie Renaissance.
Reynolds took to social media where he shared a picture of the two ladies from the film premiere, but with a difference- the actor, the funnyman that he is, superimposed his photo on Lively's face and Kelce's face on Swift's. He captioned the photo as, "I feel like I should remember this."
While superimposing photos is something we wouldn't approve of, but as Lively's husband, we feel Reynolds will have spousal immunity to do so, time and again!
Lively and Swift have been friends for several years and their social media accounts often feature each other's photos.
The original photo of Swift and Lively was shared by the former on her social media handle earlier.
The original photo shared by Taylor swift on Instagram.
Swift is reported to be dating the NFL star for a few months now, and Lively and Renyolds have been married for several years now. The couple also have four children.
Swift has paid tribute to her close friendship with the Lively-Reynolds family by making references to the couple's daughters in her song 'Betty'.