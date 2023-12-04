Ryan Reynolds' Instagram story photo with NFL star Travis Kelce is making the internet ROFL: Here's why

Reynolds took to social media where he shared a picture of the two ladies from the film premiere, but with a difference- the actor, the funnyman that he is, superimposed his photo on Lively's face and Kelce's face on Swift's. He captioned the photo as, "I feel like I should remember this."

While superimposing photos is something we wouldn't approve of, but as Lively's husband, we feel Reynolds will have spousal immunity to do so, time and again!

Lively and Swift have been friends for several years and their social media accounts often feature each other's photos.

The original photo of Swift and Lively was shared by the former on her social media handle earlier.