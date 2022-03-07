'Saaransh', 'Daddy' and 'Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara': 7 movies to watch on Anupam Kher's birthday

Anupam Kher is inarguably one of the most accomplished and seasoned performers in the film industry today. The veteran actor enjoys a strong fan following due to his effective dialogue delivery and impeccable acting abilities. The multi-talented artist is quite active on social media, which has added a new dimension to his popularity. On Monday, as Kher turns 67, here is a look at some of his most memorable movies.

Saaransh (1984)

The actor delivered a top-notch performance when he played an aged grieving father in the Mahesh Bhatt-helmed classic Saaransh, which marked his acting debut. Kher added depth to the challenging role, using his eyes and body language to highlight his character's plight. The film was selected as India's official entry to the Oscars but failed to earn a nomination.

Karma (1986)

Kher played the notorious Dr Dang, one of Bollywood's most iconic villains, in the Subhash Ghai-helmed Karma. The actioner revolved around the clash between a former police officer, played by the legendary Dilip Kumar, and a dangerous terrorist. It catered to the mass audience and emerged as one of the biggest hits of the year. The film had shades of the yesteryear classic Sholay, which too gave Hindi cinema one of its dreaded antagonists--Gabbar Singh.

Daddy (1989)

Kher reunited with 'Bhatt Saab' for the moving drama Daddy, which revolved around the bond between a 'failed father' and his daughter. The actor impressed critics as he managed to internalise the character with effortless ease, something that helped him bag a National Award. It had an impressive cast that included Pooja Bhatt, Soni Razdan, and Avtar Gill.

Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! (1994)

Kher played the role of Madhuri Dixit and Renuka Sahane's reel father in The Salman Khan-fronted blockbuster, which is widely regarded as one of the greatest family films of all time. 'Anupam Uncle' impressed fans and critics alike with his earnest performance, bagging a Filmfare nomination in the 'Best Supporting Actor' category. The movie enjoys a strong fan following even today due to its top-notch production values, emotional climax and timeless songs.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995)

Kher played father to Shah Rukh Khan's Raj in this timeless romantic drama, which is widely regarded one of the most influential films of the 90s, His bindass reel mannerisms made this character the perfect foil to one played by the late Amrish Puri, which made it easier for the viewer to relate to the reel action.

Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara (2005)

The ace actor delivered a gem of a performance in Assamese filmmaker Jahnu Barua's maiden Hindi film Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara, which proved to be a treat from cinephiles. The drama revolved around a retired Hindi professor, played by Kher, who starts believing that he was responsible for Mahatma Gandhi's death. It emerged as a critical success but didn't do too well at the box office. Its cast included Urmila Matondkar, Rajit Kapur and Pravin Dabas.

A Wednesday! (2008)

The actor delivered an intense yet realistic performance in this biting thriller, which emerged as a sleeper hit despite being shot on a limited budget. It revolved around what happens when Kher's character, a cop, tries to deal with a terrorist threat by negotiating with a 'common man'. His conversations with Naseeruddin Shah were as gripping as can be. A Wednesday! garnered attention due to its thought-proving climax.

.

