'Sadak 2' movie review: A Sanjay Dutt show all the way

Director: Mahesh Bhatt

Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Jisshu Sengupta

Rating: 2.5/5

The Mahesh Bhatt-directed Sadak 2, a sequel to 1991's Sadak, is a sincere attempt at storytelling that makes a decent impact but fails to meet the standards set by the first part. The movie revolves around what happens when a taxi operator teams up with a feisty young woman to take on a 'fake guru'. The basic storyline deals with a burning issue and has enough 'masala' to keep the target audience hooked. The impact, however, diluted due to the middling execution. The opening 40 minutes of the film are quite slow and might not click with the 'Gen Y' audience.

The scenes involving Sanjay Dutt and Alia Bhatt have come out well and work due to their organic intensity. The sequences between the Udta Punjab star and Aditya Roy Kapur, however, fall flat as the chemistry between the two is lacklustre. The track also feels rushed and half-baked.

There are quite a few twists and turns in Sadak 2 but they make a limited impact and feel forced. The climax, however, hits the right notes mainly due to Dutt's raw physical intensity. Most of the action scenes too have come out well.

Coming to the performances, 'Baba' is the heart and soul of Sadak 2 and holds the film together. He manages to bring out the pain experienced by his character, letting his eyes do the talking.

Alia is a bit underutilised but makes her presence felt. The powerhouse performer, however, deserved a meatier role. Aditya is wooden and makes zero impact. To make matters worse, his character comes across as a mere prop. Jisshu Sengupta is good in parts but a bit over-the-top on the whole. Makrand Deshpande is burdened with a caricature of a character, which fails to do justice to his abilities as an actor. He tries his level best to be the new 'Maharani' but to no avail. Gulshan Grover gets no scope, whatsoever. The supporting cast is strictly okay.

The music is a total letdown as none of the songs register. In fact, Sadak 2 might have the weakest soundtrack from the Bhatt camp. The editing is okay while the cinematography serves its purpose, adding an old-world feel to Sadak 2.