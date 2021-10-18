'Sadgati' to 'East is East': 5 films to watch on Om Puri's birth anniversary

The legendary Om Puri was arguably one of the most respected and accomplished actors in the Hindi film industry. The veteran enjoyed a strong fan following due to his gripping screen presence, distinct dialogue delivery and enviable body of work. On Monday, as cinephiles remember the National Award winner on his birth anniversary, here is a look at some of the most acclaimed films.

Sadgati (1981)

Puri collaborated with the master storyteller Satyajit Ray for Sadgati, a hard-hitting drama with socio-political undertones. It featured him in the role of an underprivileged cobbler and hit the right notes with its intense narrative. It is regarded as one of the actor's most underrated works.

Arohan (1982)

The seasoned performer, widely regarded as one of the faces of 'parallel cinema', teamed up with ace filmmaker Shyam Benegal for Arohan, a moving drama about the life of an underprivileged farmer from Bengal. It helped Puri win the National Award for 'Best Actor'.

Ardh Satya (1983)

Puri delivered an intense yet realistic performance in Govind Nihalani's hard-hitting cop drama, which revolved around a policeman's battle with society and his inner frailties. The film is perhaps best remembered for a simple scene, shot in a single take, that highlights a poem's impact on the protagonist. Ardh Satya starred Sadashiv Amrapurkar as the antagonist and proved to be a gamechanger for him.

Maachis (1996)

He essayed the role of Sanathan, a key character who interacts with the protagonist, in Maachis. The film dealt with a turbulent period in Punjab's history and had political undertones. In a key scene, this character tells the protagonist that injustice often changes the person to such an extent that he decides to rebel against the system. The Gulzar-helmed classic, which starred Chandrachud Singh in the lead, emerged as a success and attained cult status

East Is East (1999)

The comedy-drama revolved around the life of a Pakistani Muslim who lives in England with his second wife and children. It featured an effortless performance from Puri and proved to be a treat for the class audience. The film emerged as a critical success and helped the seasoned actor earn a BAFTA nomination in the 'Best Actor in a Leading Role' category. Puri reprised his role in its sequel West is West, which premiered in the United Kingdom in 2011.