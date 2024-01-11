SAG award nominations 2024: It's a 'Barbenheimer' rematch

But there is still some wiggle room in each category for a SAG-snubbed actor to earn an Oscar nomination, as the likes of Paul Mescal ("Aftersun"), Michelle Williams ("The Fabelmans"), and Andrea Riseborough ("To Leslie") managed last year. And since the SAG ensemble award favors films with large casts, more intimately scaled movies like "Past Lives" and "The Holdovers" shouldn't be counted out.