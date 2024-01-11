SAG award nominations 2024: It's a 'Barbenheimer' rematch

Box office behemoths "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" led this year's nominations for the Screen Actors Guild Awards, which were announced Wednesday. Each film picked up four nominations, including ones for the guild's top ensemble prize.
In addition to that nomination, "Barbie" earned additional nods for lead actress Margot Robbie and supporting actor Ryan Gosling, as well as for its stunt ensemble. The other three nominations for "Oppenheimer" were for lead actor Cillian Murphy and supporting performers Robert Downey Jr. and Emily Blunt. Both Murphy and Downey prevailed in their categories during Sunday's Golden Globes.
Other nominees for the top award included "American Fiction," "The Color Purple" and "Killers of the Flower Moon." Still, the latter movie was dealt one of the morning's biggest snubs when star Leonardo DiCaprio failed to crack the best-actor lineup. "May December" received the coldest shoulder, going zero for three with contenders Natalie Portman, Julianne Moore and Charles Melton.
Rarely do actors win the Oscar without first scoring a nomination from their own guild. Last year, the entire quartet of SAG winners went on to repeat at the Oscars, while the SAG ensemble winner, "Everything Everywhere All at Once," also took the Oscars' best picture prize.
But there is still some wiggle room in each category for a SAG-snubbed actor to earn an Oscar nomination, as the likes of Paul Mescal ("Aftersun"), Michelle Williams ("The Fabelmans"), and Andrea Riseborough ("To Leslie") managed last year. And since the SAG ensemble award favors films with large casts, more intimately scaled movies like "Past Lives" and "The Holdovers" shouldn't be counted out.
The awards will be handed out Feb. 24 and in a twist be broadcast live on Netflix.
Here is the complete list of nominees:
FILM
Outstanding Cast
"American Fiction"
"Barbie"
"The Color Purple"
"Killers of the Flower Moon"
"Oppenheimer"
Actor in a Lead Role
Bradley Cooper, "Maestro"
Colman Domingo, "Rustin"
Paul Giamatti, "The Holdovers"
Cillian Murphy, "Oppenheimer"
Jeffrey Wright, "American Fiction"
Actress in a Lead Role
Annette Bening, "Nyad"
Lily Gladstone, "Killers of the Flower Moon"
Carey Mulligan, "Maestro"
Margot Robbie, "Barbie"
Emma Stone, "Poor Things"
Actor in a Supporting Role
Sterling K. Brown, "American Fiction"
Willem Dafoe, "Poor Things"
Robert De Niro, "Killers of the Flower Moon"
Robert Downey Jr., "Oppenheimer"
Ryan Gosling, "Barbie"
Actress in a Supporting Role
Emily Blunt, "Oppenheimer"
Danielle Brooks, "The Color Purple"
Penélope Cruz, "Ferrari"
Jodie Foster, "Nyad"
Da'Vine Joy Randolph, "The Holdovers"
Stunt Ensemble in a Movie
"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3"
"Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny"
"John Wick: Chapter 4"
"Mission: Impossible -- Dead Reckoning Part One"
TELEVISION
Ensemble in a Drama Series
"The Crown"
"The Gilded Age"
"The Last of Us"
"The Morning Show"
"Succession"
Ensemble in a Comedy Series
"Abbott Elementary"
"Barry"
"The Bear"
"Only Murders in the Building"
"Ted Lasso"
Actor in a Drama Series
Brian Cox, "Succession"
Billy Crudup, "The Morning Show"
Kieran Culkin, "Succession"
Matthew Macfadyen, "Succession"
Pedro Pascal, "The Last of Us"
Actress in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston, "The Morning Show"
Elizabeth Debicki, "The Crown"
Bella Ramsey, "The Last of Us"
Keri Russell, "The Diplomat"
Sarah Snook, "Succession"
Actor in a Comedy Series
Brett Goldstein, "Ted Lasso"
Bill Hader, "Barry"
Ebon Moss Bachrach, "The Bear"
Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso"
Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear"
Actress in a Comedy Series
Alex Borstein, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"
Ayo Edebiri, "The Bear"
Hannah Waddingham, "Ted Lasso"
Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series
Matt Bomer, "Fellow Travelers"
Jon Hamm, "Fargo"
David Oyelowo, "Lawmen: Bass Reeves"
Tony Shalhoub, "Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie"
Steven Yeun, "Beef"
Actress in a TV Movie or Limited Series
Uzo Aduba, "Painkiller"
Kathryn Hahn, "Tiny Beautiful Things"
Brie Larson, "Lessons in Chemistry"
Bel Powley, "A Small Light"
Ali Wong, "Beef"
Stunt Ensemble in a TV Series
"Ahsoka"
"Beef"
"The Mandalorian"