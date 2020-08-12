Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor expecting second child

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor expecting second child

PTI
PTI,
  • Aug 12 2020, 18:04 ist
  • updated: Aug 12 2020, 18:04 ist
"We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family! Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support," they said in a joint statement. Credit: Getty Images

 Bollywood star couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan on Wednesday said they are expecting their second child.

The duo announced the pregnancy in an official statement, thanking well-wishers for their support.

"We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support," they said in a joint statement.

Kareena, 39, delivered their first child, son Taimur on December 20, 2016. The toddler has been an Internet sensation ever since his birth and is followed by the paparazzi round-the-clock.

Back then, soon after the baby boy was named Taimur, people on social media had started questioning the origins of the name.

Saif, 49, tied the knot with Kareena in October 2012 after a five-year courtship.

He was previously married to actor Amrita Singh, with whom he shares actor-daughter Sara and son Ibrahim. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Saif Ali Khan
Kareena Kapoor

What's Brewing

Kamala Harris: The inspiring story of many firsts

Kamala Harris: The inspiring story of many firsts

Xiaomi unveils Mi TV Lux, world's first transparent TV

Xiaomi unveils Mi TV Lux, world's first transparent TV

Russia approves Covid-19 vaccine before finishing tests

Russia approves Covid-19 vaccine before finishing tests

How Kamala Harris found her political identity

How Kamala Harris found her political identity

Are we still where Ambedkar left us?

Are we still where Ambedkar left us?

 