Saif Ali Khan's 'Kareena' tattoo vanishes, fans intrigued

One of the Bollywood‘s power couples Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan have long been admired for their love story and plush lifestyle.
The couple are known for giving major couple goals and their pictures together are a rage on social media. During their courtship period, Saif Ali Khan made headlines by expressing his feelings for Bebo by inking her name on his forearm in 2018. The tattoo was one of the most discussed topics in the film circuit and garnered massive attention from all corners.
However, Saif made heads turn with his recent appearance at the airport where netizens spotted that the iconic ‘Kareena’ tattoo has been reworked with a new design. While the original tattoo was a declaration of love and partnership, the revamped version shows a 'Trishul' symbolizes something supernatural. The photos of the new tattoo are now going viral on social media.
Following the revelation of the tattoo alteration, social media platforms were flooded with discussions and debates about the state of Saif and Kareena's wedding. Fans dissected every detail of the modified tattoo, searching for clues and hidden meanings behind the modification. While many believed this 'cover up' tattoo could be for his upcoming project, while a few expressed their concerns about the couple’s relationship and questioning if their marriage is hit by a rough.
However, Saif and Kareena both have not reacted to this news. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan tied the knot in 2012 and have two kids together Taimur Ali Khan (2016) and Jeh Ali Khan (2021).
Published 15 May 2024, 10:36 IST