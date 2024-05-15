Saif Ali Khan's 'Kareena' tattoo vanishes, fans intrigued

One of the Bollywood‘s power couples Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan have long been admired for their love story and plush lifestyle.

The couple are known for giving major couple goals and their pictures together are a rage on social media. During their courtship period, Saif Ali Khan made headlines by expressing his feelings for Bebo by inking her name on his forearm in 2018. The tattoo was one of the most discussed topics in the film circuit and garnered massive attention from all corners.

However, Saif made heads turn with his recent appearance at the airport where netizens spotted that the iconic ‘Kareena’ tattoo has been reworked with a new design. While the original tattoo was a declaration of love and partnership, the revamped version shows a 'Trishul' symbolizes something supernatural. The photos of the new tattoo are now going viral on social media.