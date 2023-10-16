Home
entertainment

'Salaar': Makers unveil new poster of Prithviraj as Vardharaja Mannaar

The makers took to social media to release the standalone poster of Prithviraj Sukumaran as Vardharaja Mannaar in a look that is raw, rugged and rustic.
Last Updated 16 October 2023, 09:35 IST

Follow Us

Fans have been eagerly awaiting to get an update of Salaar: Cease Fire (Part 1), which stars Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Sriya Reddy and others.

Ever since the movie's announcement, fans have kept social media buzzing with several theories, fan-made posters and artworks. On October 16, which marks the 41st birthday of Prithviraj, makers unveiled fresh posters of the birthday boy.

The poster showed Prithviraj in an all-black look with a nose ring and wearing a black tika.

Produced by Hombale Films, Salaar part 1 will hit the theatres on December 22 and have a box-office clash with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki.

Other than Salaar, Prithviraj Sukumaran's exciting lineups include Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Railway Guard.

(Published 16 October 2023, 09:35 IST)
Entertainment News

