'Salaar': Makers unveil new poster of Prithviraj as Vardharaja Mannaar

Fans have been eagerly awaiting to get an update of Salaar: Cease Fire (Part 1), which stars Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Sriya Reddy and others.

Ever since the movie's announcement, fans have kept social media buzzing with several theories, fan-made posters and artworks. On October 16, which marks the 41st birthday of Prithviraj, makers unveiled fresh posters of the birthday boy.

The makers took to social media to release the standalone poster of Prithviraj Sukumaran as Vardharaja Mannaar in a look that is raw, rugged and rustic.