'Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire' earns over Rs 500 crore at the worldwide box office

The mass action entertainer Salaar: Part 1— Ceasefire has made its arrival on the big screen and is dominating the box office.

The film is setting new records at the worldwide box office. The film surprised everyone on day 1 by earning Rs 178.7 crore at the worldwide box office.

Right from day 1, the film continued its glorious march by entering Rs 500 crore at the worldwide box office just in six days of release.

Announcing the official box office collections, the film's official page shared a post on social media.