'Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire' earns over Rs 500 crore at the worldwide box office

The mass action entertainer Salaar: Part 1— Ceasefire has made its arrival on the big screen and is dominating the box office.
The film is setting new records at the worldwide box office. The film surprised everyone on day 1 by earning Rs 178.7 crore at the worldwide box office.
Right from day 1, the film continued its glorious march by entering Rs 500 crore at the worldwide box office just in six days of release.
Announcing the official box office collections, the film's official page shared a post on social media.
The film directed by Prashanth Neel presents 'Rebel Star' Prabhas in his best form ever, and the audiences are all raving about his action sequences and performances in the film. The actor has given his career-best performance after Baahubali.
The film from Hombale Films has surpassed biggies like KGF Chapter 1, Pushpa 1, and Baahubali 1. The movie continues to do well in all the languages and its performance in the overseas market is outstanding.
With Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire now becoming the blockbuster, Hombale Films has delivered its fourth consecutive blockbuster, including KGF Chapter 1 and KGF Chapter 2, and Kantara.
The stage is set for the sequel, Salaar Part 2: Shouryanga Parvam, which has gained a solid fan base among the masses.
Hombale Films, Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire features Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. Made under the direction of Prashanth Neel, the film was produced by Vijay Kiragandur.