JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

'Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire': First single is out now

Since the announcement of the first single from the actioner, audiences have been waiting to delve into the musical world of 'Salaar'.
Last Updated 13 December 2023, 16:21 IST

Follow Us

Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire is one of the most-awaited films to come out of Indian cinema. The film, headlined by Prabhas and directed by Prashanth Neel, took to social media to release the first single 'Sooraj Hi Chhaon Banke'.

Since the announcement of the first single from the actioner, audiences have been waiting to delve into the musical world of Salaar.

`

The lyrical single gives us insight into the emotional aspects of the much-awaited film, highlighting the spirit of two best friends who are each other's strengths as well as weaknesses.

The lyrical single focuses more on the emotional quotient of the film, promising that the film is not just an action drama but also a highly emotional one with the backdrop of two best friends that will touch the hearts of the audience.

A Hombale Films production, Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire will star Prabhas along with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur. The film will be released in theatres on December 22, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 13 December 2023, 16:21 IST)
Entertainment NewsPrabhasSalaar

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT