'Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire': First single is out now

The lyrical single focuses more on the emotional quotient of the film, promising that the film is not just an action drama but also a highly emotional one with the backdrop of two best friends that will touch the hearts of the audience.

A Hombale Films production, Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire will star Prabhas along with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur. The film will be released in theatres on December 22, 2023.