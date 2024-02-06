'Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire' now streaming on Netflix in English language

After the monstrous success of the film in the the overseas region in Spanish and Japanese languages, the fans were demanding the release in English language too.

The makers has taken massive demand from the fans to release the biggie in English languages into consideration the and has announced the English release for the digital platform Netflix.

Sharing the exciting news with the fans and the audiences, the makers wrote on social media,

"On MASSive demand, we are delighted to bring the epic action saga of #Salaar, now in 𝐄𝐧𝐠𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐡 on @Netflix for audiences across the globe!"