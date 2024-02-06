'Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire' now streaming on Netflix in English language

Prabhas' starrer Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire, produced by Hombale Films, has achieved roaring success across the globe. The film, offered the masses never-before-seen action sequences, strong storytelling, emotional quotient, and performances of Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran.
While the film enjoyed a blockbuster run in the theatrical release, the digital version of the actioner also got a massive response from every corner. The movie got a roaring response from the audiences on OTT with the movie dominating the global charts in Top 10 positions.
After the monstrous success of the film in the the overseas region in Spanish and Japanese languages, the fans were demanding the release in English language too.
The makers has taken massive demand from the fans to release the biggie in English languages into consideration the and has announced the English release for the digital platform Netflix.
Sharing the exciting news with the fans and the audiences, the makers wrote on social media,
"On MASSive demand, we are delighted to bring the epic action saga of #Salaar, now in 𝐄𝐧𝐠𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐡 on @Netflix for audiences across the globe!"
Ever since it's release, the film has solidified it's position as the international standards film among global audiences and it left everyone impressed with the scale, vision, craft and action sequences.
The world of "Khansaar" has fascinated global audiences and they are all raving about it the film leaves the masses with a surprise that sets the stage right for the sequel Salaar Part 2: Shouryanga Parvam.
Hombale Films' Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire starring Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jagapathi Babu, and Shruti Haasan is directed by Prashanth Neel and the film is enjoying its blockbuster run in worldwide cinemas.