'Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire': Makers tease fans with new poster

Prabhas starrer Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire is gearing up for the grand theatrical release in cinemas tomorrow. Ever since the makers announced the explosive combination of Baahubali superstar Prabhas and KGF director Prashanth Neel, the excitement among the masses to witness the larger-than-life action drama has been on its peak.

Right from the roaring response to the action-packed trailer, the fans and the audiences have been counting the days for the film to release in cinemas.

Teasing fans, Hombale Films shared a brand new poster of the film starring Prabhas and announced the film's grand release.

The poster was captioned:

"Few more hours to go…💥

#SalaarCeaseFire 𝐑𝐄𝐁𝐄𝐋𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝𝐰𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐫𝐨𝐰. (sic)"