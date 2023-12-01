'Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire' trailer all set for release today

After a long wait the highly anticipated trailer of Prabhas starrer Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire is all set for its release today evening. Post the release of its action-packed teaser, the excitement for the trailer has been at its peak. Now, the time has come when the audience will witness the next level of action and violence with the trailer arriving at 07:19 pm.

Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire is indeed one of the biggest releases of this year. As much as the audience is waiting for the film's release, they have been eagerly looking forward to its trailer, and now, finally, the wait for the trailer is going to end.

The trailer is expected to give a wider glimpse into the violent world of Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire created by the KGF fame Prashanth Neel starring acting powerhouses Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran and others.

Raising the audience's excitement, the makers also shared a motion poster of Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire last evening.