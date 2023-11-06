Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire trailer to arrive by November end

Hombale Films' Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire is undoubtedly among the most-awaited films to come out of Indian cinema. Since its announcement, the masses have been anticipating the fresh and powerful combination of two giant forces: Prashanth Neel and superstar Prabhas. Following the launch of the first teaser, the anticipation among the fans and the audience was sky high.

While the buzz for the film is at its peak, the makers recently started the trend #50DaysToSalaarCeaseFire on social media and the anticipation among the masses went to the peak. In a recent development, it has been heard that the trailer of the biggest actioner of the year will arrive by November end or in the early December.