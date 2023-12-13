'Salaar Part 1' is an action-driven emotional story of 2 friends: Prashanth Neel

Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire is one of the most-awaited films in recent times. The film, headlined by Prabhas and directed by Prashanth Neel, is creating a huge buzz among the fans and audiences. Fans are eagerly looking forward to this action spectacle on December 22 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.
The first single Sooraj Hi Chhahon Banke from the film will be released on December 13, 2023, it was announced. The backdrop of the song and the film is said to be heavily based on the friendship angle.
Salaar Part One is a completely different world; the action in the film is massive and there are strong characters, but above all, it has an emotional story—the story of two friends and their journey into the world of the Khansaar. "I wanted to make an action-packed drama film with a story driven by emotions and friendship, and Salaar has given me that opportunity. We wanted to create Khansaar of Salaar as one of the most violent worlds known to humans, but something that is strongly driven by emotions. I firmly believe that motives are very important in the development of characters in a film like Salaar to make them connect with the audience. Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran have played the character amazingly where you can feel the emotions of two friends and their mutual on-screen bond. In the film, each action sequence comes with an emotion, and we have tried to offer a perfect blend of action and emotion that will appeal to a large section of the audience."Prashanth Neel
A glimpse of their eternal friendship can be seen in the recently released trailer itself .
The actioner has a duration of two hours and 55 minutes and was given an 'A' certificate by the censor board. The movie has several bloody combat scenes and violence.
Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire will also star Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. The film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner Hombale Films.