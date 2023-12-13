'Salaar Part 1' is an action-driven emotional story of 2 friends: Prashanth Neel

Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire is one of the most-awaited films in recent times. The film, headlined by Prabhas and directed by Prashanth Neel, is creating a huge buzz among the fans and audiences. Fans are eagerly looking forward to this action spectacle on December 22 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

The first single Sooraj Hi Chhahon Banke from the film will be released on December 13, 2023, it was announced. The backdrop of the song and the film is said to be heavily based on the friendship angle.