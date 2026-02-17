<p>Screenwriter <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/salim-khan">Salim Khan</a> was admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital earlier this morning, sparking a wave of concern across the industry. Although the family has not released an official statement regarding the reason for his visit, reports suggest the industry veteran is currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).</p><p>Salim’s son, Salman Khan, was the first to arrive at the hospital to be by his side. However, he left the medical facility soon. Visuals of Salman exiting under a tight security detail are doing the rounds on social media. </p>.Salman Khan shares advice he got from father Salim Khan.<p>Salman walked straight to his vehicle, maintaining silence on his father’s health despite the many questions from the media gathered outside the hospital.</p><p>Moments later, Salim's daughter, Alvira Khan Agnihotri and son-in-law and actor Aayush Sharma were also spotted arriving at the hospital to visit Salim Khan.</p>.<p>While the family has chosen to keep details private for now, the quiet surrounding Salim Khan’s condition has naturally left fans feeling anxious. Fans across the world are sending prayers and hoping for a quick recovery for the legendary writer as he remains under close medical supervision at the hospital.</p><p>In November 2025, Salim Khan celebrated his 90th birthday and remains one of the most influential figures in the history of Indian cinema.</p>