Home entertainment

Salman-Katrina's 'Tiger 3' earns Rs 376 crore in eight days

'Tiger 3 Rs 376 crore (8 days) worldwide gross. India Rs 280 crore gross, overseas Rs 96 crore gross,' the studio posted on X.
Last Updated 20 November 2023, 09:53 IST

Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer action film Tiger 3 has raised Rs 376 crore worldwide gross in eight days, the makers said on Monday.

A Yash Raj Films' project, Tiger 3 is directed by Maneesh Sharma. The movie released worldwide in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on November 12.

"Tiger 3 Rs 376 crore (8 days) worldwide gross. India Rs 280 crore gross, overseas Rs 96 crore gross," the studio posted on X.

Tiger 3, set after the events of Pathaan, is a sequel to the 2017 film Tiger Zinda Hai. The latest film in the YRF Spy Universe follows Salman’s eponymous spy as he races against time to save his family and country. It also stars Emraan Hashmi and has a special appearance by Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan.

Entertainment NewsSalman KhanKatrina Kaif

